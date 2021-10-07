Raptor Checkweigher delivers premium inspection and weight checks at a competitive price point. The checkweigher also targets operational inefficiencies, including upstream product giveaway, non-conforming food packs and packaging waste. Easily integrated with existing metal detection equipment, the Raptor delivers dynamic weight monitoring with minimal customizations to existing product feed and packing lines. The Raptor introduces innovative high-end weighing algorithms, driving down expensive overfilling. Providing the most accurate high speed results in line with multiple global weighing legislative requirements, the in-motion, three-belt checkweigher captures thousands of sample readings of individual packs every second. By digitizing the checkweighing process, manufacturers can rapidly achieve productivity gains and save cost in product giveaway. Easy to integrate, the Raptor Checkweigher can operate as a standalone product feed and packing weighing unit or for maximum efficiency, the modular electronics suite allows for full upstream and downstream integration of the system into existing product lines.





