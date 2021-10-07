The C35 Checkweigher was built for harsh environments and delivers precise weighing results on a stable weighing platform resistant to high-pressure washdown and most caustic detergents. The system frame is designed according to hygienic principles, with easy access for cleaning and sloped surfaces to discourage liquid collection. The system supports speeds of up to 250 PPM and a weighing range of 25 g to 7 kg. A wide range of optional conveyors and handling features, including guiderails to ensure smooth product handling, provides for the optimal transport of open products such as jars, trays and cans. The system is operated from a 7-inch multi-color, multilingual touchscreen HMI positioned in front of the conveyor for maximum accessibility and operator safety. Simple and easy to operate, with features and configurations for a broad range of applications, the C35 provides positive ROI through increased efficiency, lower production costs, and reliable service. It enables companies to Inspect 100 per cent of their product, segregate non-conforming packages and collect production data using one of two optional Weight Data Interfaces.





