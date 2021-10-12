The FDA has upgraded its Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (CFSAN) Education Resource Library to allow users to locate information faster and easier.

The online library provides consumers, industry, educators, dietitians, health professionals and regulators with a catalog of more than 350 printable educational materials and videos on topics related to food safety, nutrition (including labeling and dietary supplements), agricultural biotechnology and cosmetics. Design upgrades to the library include a cloud-based interface and key word search function.

Other library features include:

Library materials are free of charge and available in PDF format for immediate download.

Most library materials are available in both English and Spanish.

Some print materials can be ordered and shipped individually or in limited quantities.

The FDA can only ship print publications to customers located in the United States or U.S. Territories.

Assistance is available if users have a problem processing their order by sending an email to CFSANPublicationRe@fda.hhs.gov.

The library upgrade coincided with the start of National Food Safety Education Month, which is observed every September to spotlight foodborne illness prevention. Throughout the month of September and beyond, the FDA and other federal public health agencies have shared resources like this library to help promote safe food handling practices among consumers and industry to prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses.



