The companies are developing technologies and offerings for oil-free compressed air. The HSR high-speed turbocompressor has variable-speed, direct-driven technology of the HSR turbocompressor delivers a wide turndown of flow from the gearless direct drive. Titanium impellers and magnetic bearings make the machine energy efficient and environmentally friendly. It can recover up to 93% of its generated heat, which can then be utilized in the industrial process. Benefits include no touching parts, no oil, direct gearless drive, active magnetic bearings, remote monitoring and more.

