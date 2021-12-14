Alaska Airlines’ inflight water service is getting a planet-friendly upgrade. The airline is trading plastic water bottles for Boxed Water Is Better brand's 92% plant-based cartons and swapping out plastic cups with recyclable paper cups for water service. This will save an estimated 1.8 million pounds of single-use plastics from flights over the next year.

Inflight water service is the most significant contributor of onboard plastic waste. The switch to more sustainable solutions will effectively remove 22 million plastic cups and 32 million plastic bottles per year from Alaska flights.

Alaska became the first airline to offer guests Boxed Water cartons inflight in early 2021 – introducing the renewable packaged water alternative in First Class and on Alaska's Horizon Air-operated flights. The trial was a success with guests and employees, with surveyed fliers preferring Boxed Water over plastic bottled water.

Boxed Water is a fully recyclable box-shaped carton of water, sealed with a plant-based cap. Boxed Water's 100% pure water goes through a proprietary multi-step purification process, which includes reverse osmosis, carbon filtration, UV light and ozonation. The water is also pH neutral and free from additives.



