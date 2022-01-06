Suitable for machine designs involving food and other applications that require clean, non-contact connection between motor and shafts, the mechanically isolated magnetic coupling transmits torque through the air. This occurs through both input and output hubs of the coupling, which have powerful rare-earth neodymium magnets, which create a magnetic field that transmits torque through plastic, glass, aluminum and other minimally ferrous materials without physical engagement. Their non-contact design is particularly important where cleanliness and motor isolation is required in the mixing system design. They are available in four models with torque from 2.66 in-lbs. to 1610 in-lbs. (0.3 Nm to 182 Nm) and bore size range from 8 mm to 55 mm on butt shaft configurations

www.mikipulley-us.com



