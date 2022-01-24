Gummy supplement manufacturer TopGum Industries, Ltd., has begun construction of a new, $30 million, 118,400 sq.-ft. plant, located 1.5 hours south of Tel Aviv. The facility, joining the company’s existing production plant, is expected to be fully operational in mid-2023 and triple the TopGum’s production capacity.

The new facility will include robotics and automated systems throughout the production line, and meets FDA and TGA regulations.

“The deployment of such state-of-the-art systems will not only triple our production capacity, but also will raise the quality of the gummy supplements a level higher,” says Amichai Bar-Nir, CEO at TopGum. “We will continue to channel investment in manufacturing and packaging infrastructure together with automation systems to constantly improve production efficiency and technological superiority. This new facility will allow us to meet the demand of our international customers, and to provide the highest quality of supplement gummies. We are recruiting the best minds from the international foodTech industry to support the existing innovative R&D projects and managerial roles in our fast expended company.”

Last year, TopGum launched its sugar-free vegan gummy supplement line of Gummiceuticals. The patent-pending formulation is based on a dietary prebiotic fiber formulation and uses no added sugars or any sugar alcohols. It can be labeled as “sugar-free” in the US. The Gummiceuticals line is also clean-label, vegan and gluten-free.

“The Gummiceuticals line answers the need of many consumers who want to enjoy their supplements, but without pills or sugar-laced gummy formats,” says Hagai Stadler, chairman of the board at TopGum. “TopGum will continue to invest in breakthrough technology to take gummy supplements to the edge of technology, and to introduce innovative functionalities to gummies that will present new opportunities and serve new markets.”