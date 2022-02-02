Designed for cooking various shapes and sizes of pretzels and other snack food products, the industrial duty, stainless steel construction of these process cookers are made for long life and easy maintenance. Automated lifting hood design allows access to conveyor belt for cleaning and maintenance. Design features include a stainless steel conveyor with positive pin roll drive; easily removable adjustable nosebar for close product transfer; adjustable speed conveyor drive to match bake conveyor speed; automated tank level control system; high efficiency, natural gas, radiant tube burner for fast heat-up and product uniformity; vapor collection hood with remote exhaust fan to safely remove fumes and products of combustion; sludge flushing sump valve with automatic control system; and immersion cooker and waterfall designs. Unit is assembled, piped, wired and tested prior to shipping.

