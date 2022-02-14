The OX-TRAN 2/48 targets package permeation testing in food and beverage packaging applications. The analyzer offers high-capacity testing with eight cells; four of which are for testing OTR and the other four are used for conditioning packages so that they spend less time in test. Applications include permeation testing of formed trays, bottles, flexible pouches, corks, caps and more. The analyzer utilizes the company’s industry-standard Coulox sensor and complies with ASTM D3985 for OTR measurements.

