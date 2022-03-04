In the wake of COVID-19, Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) have become an important tool for companies looking to improve their safety and efficiency. By integrating teams, digitizing workflows, and implementing revised procedures, CMMS software can help your business get back up and running quickly. However, successfully implementing a CMMS is not always easy. We will discuss some tips for getting started with CMMS software in the midst of a pandemic, which we hope is retreating.

1. Do your research – know what you want and need from a CMMS

Most people know what they want and need from a relationship. The same goes for when you’re looking for a CMMS software system. You need to understand what you want and need from the system in order to find the right one. Here are three key things to consider:

2. Have a clear vision for how the CMMS will be used in your organization

A CMMS can be a powerful tool for organizations of all sizes, but it’s important to have a clear vision for how the CMMS will be used in your organization. Without a plan, you may find that the CMMS doesn’t meet your needs or ends up being underutilized. By taking the time to create a roadmap for how the CMMS will be used, you can ensure that everyone in your organization knows what the CMMS is and how it can help them do their job better.

3. Work with your team to create user profiles and workflows

Most people in the world would like to think that they are in control of what will happen in their organization. Unfortunately, for most of us, this is not reality. In the workplace, especially in a maintenance department, things move quickly and it’s easy for things to get out of control if everyone isn’t on the same page.

Therefore, it’s so important to work with your team to create user profiles and workflows. By doing this, you can ensure that everyone has a clear understanding of their role within the department and knows what is expected of them. Additionally, by creating standardized workflows, you can minimize confusion and maximize efficiency.

4. Train everyone on how to use the CMMS—it’s not enough to just install it!

The importance of training everyone in your organization on how to use your CMMS can’t be overstated. A CMMS is only as good as the people who know how to use it – and if you’re not properly training your staff, you’re missing out on all the benefits a CMMS can offer.

5. Establish Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and track progress over time

In order to effectively manage a maintenance operation, it is important to establish key performance indicators (KPIs) and track progress over time. This allows you to measure the effectiveness of your efforts and make necessary adjustments. There are many KPIs that could be useful for an organization, but some of the most important ones are mean time between failure (MTBF), average downtime, and mean time to repair (MTTR). By tracking these metrics, you can identify areas where your organization can improve and make the necessary changes.

6. Regularly evaluate the CMMS to ensure that it’s meeting your needs

When it comes to managing your facilities, a CMMS can be a powerful tool. But it’s important to evaluate your CMMS regularly to ensure that it continues to meet your needs. Here are some things you should consider when evaluating your CMMS:

The features you’re using

The cost of the software

How easy it is to use

Whether or not it’s meeting your needs

Before you buy a CMMS, it’s important to do your research. Is the system compatible with your existing equipment? Does it have all the features that you need? How will this new system be used in practice—and by whom? You should work closely with stakeholders across your organization to create user profiles for each person who will use the CMMS so they can log on individually and get access to what they need most.

Make sure everyone is trained on how to use the software before going live. Track progress over time with KPIs or metrics that matter most in order for you to measure success. Regularly evaluate whether or not the CMMS is meeting your needs as an organization and evaluate if any changes are needed.