Protective packaging specialist Storopack debuted an eco-friendly substitute for traditional bubble cushioning in its range. Storopack’s PAPERbubble uses paper in combination with air. The new PAPERbubble paper sheets offer the same robust and long-lasting protective properties as conventional air bubble products. Because they are 100% recyclable and made from renewable raw materials, Storopack’s paper sheets help reduce the use of primary raw materials and fossil resources.

PAPERbubble is especially suitable for shipping sensitive and small products such as cosmetics and electronic components, as well as online mail order goods. The pre-produced paper sheets are easy to use, due to perforation in the middle, and offer flexibility for optimal protection. The paper is a simple solution for wrapping and cushioning the packaged goods as well as filling voids in the box. The product doesn’t require a machine system, so it can be optimally integrated into the existing distribution line with minimal investment.



