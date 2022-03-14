GS-144-F is a sanitary self-cleaning filter for process flow of up to 400 gpm. Constructed of 316-L stainless steel, this food grade strainer works continuously. There are no bags or elements to replace, so there is no inherent waste, and no downtime for filter changes. Wedgewire or perforated screens of various openings are available and interchangeable, allowing one strainer to be used for multiple applications. Product to be filtered enters the strainer through the inlet, with filtration occurring from the outside in. Screened particulate accumulates within the canister and is purged through the bottom drain as needed. Purged particles are piped away for disposal, recycling or re-use. The GS-144-F operates continuously as a sealed device, so product stays within the piping and out of the atmosphere.

