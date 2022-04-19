KANHA AND BUDDIES, two award-winning cannabis brands, joined forces to deliver their first Liquid Diamonds live resin gummies. This is the first in an ongoing series of limited-edition products that reflects consumer demand for experiencing the natural effects of the flower in edibles. The partnership resulted in two premium products, BaNANO Gummies and Kañha Colada Gummies, that feature compelling flavors, fast activation and the finest strain-specific distillate-free live resin oil.

Kanha premium gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, and Buddies' full-spectrum Liquid Diamonds is known for its uncut live resin full-spectrum experience. Buddies uses a proprietary process to decarboxylate THC-A crystals (or “Diamonds”) within the original high-terpene extract to maintain the genuine cannabinoid and terpene profiles of the plant. Pairing Buddies’ soil-to-oil live resin with the flavor and fast-acting effects of Kahna gummies make this an interesting collaboration in the cannabis space.

BaNANO Gummies delivers an indica-leaning experience with Blue Banana, a cross between Blue Dream and Banana OG, for flavor like a decadent Bananas Foster with a fresh floral finish. Kañha Colada gummies offers a sativa-leaning tropical escape with Sour Strawberry, crossing Sour Bubble with Strawberry Cough, Razz and East Coast Diesel for notes of pineapple, coconut and berries with a soft peppery kick. Each package contains 10 pieces with 10mg of THC each.