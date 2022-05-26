GNC and Alani Nu have teamed up to to launch limited-edition Rocket Pop flavor energy drinks and pre-workout powder, available at GNC stores and online at GNC.com.

Reminiscent of the iconic ice cream truck treat, Rocket Pop joins existing Alani Nu pre-workout and energy drink flavors available at GNC, including Cosmic Stardust, Hawaiian Shaved Ice, Island Crush, Breezeberry, Rainbow Candy, Mimosa, Galaxy Lemonade, Carnival Candy Grape, Cherry Slush, and more.

"We are so excited to bring our new summer flavor into GNC," says Katy Hearn, Founder of Alani Nu. "Each sip brings you childhood nostalgia while reminiscent of an ice-cold popsicle on a hot summer day."