Reported to be the first caramelized white chocolate that uses no added sugar, the company uses a crafting technology that whips and heats milk until it caramelizes. They then add it to a white chocolate base. One diamond-shaped piece has the same calories as an apple slice. The new flavor is available in stores nationwide and online at select partners. In addition to having no added sugar, the bars are kosher, gluten-free and have zero palm oil. The European brand is one of the first to use the natural sugar from the cocoa bean itself and naturally occurring sugars from fruits such as melons to lightly sweeten their recipe, receiving more than 10 invention patents.