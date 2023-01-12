Hofmann Sausage Company announced the production release of its Korean Style BBQ Flavor Smoked Pork Jerky. The jerky is the first pork jerky product to be sold under the Hofmann brand. Other jerky products by the company include Prime Rib Smoked Beef Jerky, Cherry Maple Smoked Beef Jerky and Honey BBQ Smoked Beef Jerky.

Hofmann distributes four varieties of jerky, six flavors of hunter sticks—Original, Honey Pepper Bacon, Teriyaki, Garlic, Hot & Spicy, Jalapeño Cheddar—and two flavors of summer sausage—Hickory and Hickory & Cheddar—all of which are in the meat snack category. These products are sold in eastern U.S. grocery and convenience stores.

According to Statista, sales of meat snacks in the U.S. reached about $3.5 billion in 2019 and the category continues to grow. And IRI found that U.S. consumer snacking continues to increase as reported by Winsight Grocery Business.

"Korean BBQ flavor which started off as more of a limited trend has shown that it most likely will stick around as it has made its way to mainstream grocery products," says Pat Favalo, national sales manager for Hofmann. "We try to give the people what they want which is showcased in our meat snack items like the Korean BBQ jerky, Jalapeno Cheddar Hunter Sticks, and other products."



