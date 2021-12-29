Gold & Green Foods is expanding beyond the meat replacement category with the launch of Gold & Green Protein Granules and Protein Flakes—two new clean-label, plant-based protein formats to help manufacturers meet the growing demand for plant-based foods.

Gold & Green Protein Granules and Protein Flakes are made from three naturally nutritious ingredients: oat bran, pea and fava bean protein. There are no genetically manipulated ingredients, no fillers, no preservatives, no salt, no oil and no soy.

The Protein Granules and Flakes have a neutral flavor profile and texture that can be manipulated to adapt to any application, making them a versatile ingredient for both sweet and savory applications. Gold & Green Protein Ingredients enable manufacturers to elevate the nutritional profile of their products while maintaining a clean ingredient label.

As the plant-based category continues to grow, today’s health-conscious consumers are actively seeking out clean label foods as they become more knowledgeable about ingredient sourcing and product transparency. In fact, a recent study from Washington State University found that many consumers are willing to pay more for ready‑to‑eat meals that featured a ‘clean label’ with fewer ingredients. Mintel has also reported that consumers are looking for less processed plant-based foods that offer a variety of whole food protein sources, such as beans and legumes.

Whether catering to flexitarians, vegans or those that fall somewhere in between, Gold & Green helps manufacturers satisfy the booming demand for plant-based foods. Gold & Green Protein Flakes and Granules are a good source of protein, but also packed with fiber, potassium and iron.

The Protein Granules and Flakes are shelf-stable so they are ideal for dry snacks such as crackers, cookies, bars, trail mixes and granola, as well as instant meals and packable foods. Gold & Green Protein ingredients can be used in formed products such as burgers, veggie patties, balls and falafel and are a perfect protein source for plant-based alternatives to dairy, meat and seafood products. They also work well as nutritious inclusions in deli salads, bakery items, frozen meals and more.

Gold & Green is the Finnish company behind the award-winning plant-based protein, Pulled Oats, which launched in the U.S. in 2020 exclusively through foodservice before recently expanding its distribution into manufacturing. Gold & Green is known for developing a one-of-a-kind mechanical process that heats and blends oats with fava bean and yellow pea protein. This mechanical process coupled with the simple list of ingredients (oats, fava beans and peas) created an entirely new protein-rich, clean-label food. Pulled Oats was the first of many innovative plant-based products to come from Gold & Green. Today, the company continues to develop nutrient-rich, plant-based foods that are sustainable and can be produced at scale to feed the growing population.



