Barry Callebaut, manufacturer of chocolate and cocoa solutions, announced the integration of upcycled cacaofruit products to its portfolio. The company says the ingredient range provides food manufacturers and artisans the opportunity to harness the signature taste and natural richness of the fruit.

The company adds that this upcycled range is perfectly ﬁtting market expectations by bringing a triple play to the consumers: Taste innovation, healthy ingredients and a positive impact on the planet and the local communities.

Since its introduction, efforts to raise awareness about this largely overlooked fruit have resulted in gaining recognition for its sustainable impact and ﬂavor by well-known industry institutions, and establishing dozens of partnerships with pioneering brands including Athletic Brewery (U.S.), chocolatier VandenBulcke (Belgium), and other well-known brands in Japan.

The ingredient range is now ofﬁcially a part of the Barry Callebaut portfolio after years work by startup Cabosse Naturals.