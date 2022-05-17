Featuring full slices of deli meat and real cheese wrapped in a soft roll, each thaw-and-eat sandwich is made to be taken on-the-go frozen and ready to enjoy fresh by lunchtime. These will be available at select retailers nationwide beginning late May in four varieties: Cheddar & Ham, Pepperoni & Mozzarella, Turkey & Colby and Cheese Melt.

The sandwich features full slices of deli meat and real cheese wrapped in a soft roll. Each is frozen fresh and intentionally made to be taken on-the-go for a thaw-and-eat lunchtime option in 2 to 4 hours. The sandwiches retail for $7.49 for a box of 4 individually wrapped sandwiches (prices may vary by store).

According to Andy Godish, brand marketing manager for the Hot Pockets brand, “New Hot Pockets Deliwich is a high-quality sandwich with a little more ‘chill’ and major convenience for busy parents and their kids. Deliwich offers an easy, great-tasting lunchbox option that stays fresher longer and is always ready to enjoy by the time lunch rolls around.”