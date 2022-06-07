Franklin Farms has rolled out soy-free chickpea tofu at Whole Foods stores nationwide. Franklin Farms' chickpea tofu is made from chickpeas, offering consumers a soy-free, plant-based, vegan, non-GMO, cholesterol free and kosher meal solution that is low in fat and allergen free.

“We are excited to partner with Whole Foods Market,” says Cindy Wong, Vice President of Sales, Franklin Farms. “We applaud their team for leading efforts in the plant-based space and ensuring their customers have an allergen-free meal option readily available. Our newest innovation, Chickpea Tofu, is a soy-free offering that provides customer 4g of protein, 1g of dietary fiber, 1mg of Iron and 190mg of potassium per 3oz (85g) serving. Chickpeas are a nutrition-packed powerhouse, rich in antioxidants and essential vitamins.”

In late 2020, the Trends Council at Whole Foods predicted the chickpea would rival cauliflower’s popularity, as consumers seek out healthy and delicious allergen-free meal solutions. Rich in fiber, chickpeas have been embraced by shoppers seeking the ultimate plant-based protein. The versatility of the chickpea combined with its familiar delicious taste, ease of use and health benefits are all key components driving its popularity.

Allergen-free foods are becoming more important to shoppers, as food allergies become more prevalent. One in four Americans (an estimated 85 million people) avoid purchasing products that contain the top nine allergens, and they are spending $19 billion to do so, according to research from Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE). This large amount of spending is expected to continue rising; the FARE report found that allergy-friendly food sales are growing at 27% annually.

Franklin Farms has has more than twenty years of expertise in plant-based protein foods and also sells veggie patties, meatless meatballs, tofu, seitan, tempeh, Planty Good Patties, and Ground and Vegan Wraps. Franklin Farms is a proud member of healthy brands under Keystone Natural Holdings, a company devoted to developing authentic, health-conscious and innovative food.



