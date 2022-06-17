Stoli Group has released a limited-edition bottle of Stoli Vodka to benefit Ukraine. Proceeds from the bottle will be donated to World Central Kitchen (WCK), a non-profit organization that provides fresh, nutritious meals to refugees fleeing Ukraine and those who are staying in cities impacted by the war.

Including colors of the Ukrainian national flag, the geometric graphic pattern that adorns Stoli Vodka’s Ukraine limited-edition design is inspired by the communities around the world that have come together to support the people of Ukraine. This special limited edition bottle will be launched globally as one of the key pillars in reaching the goal of raising $1M for WCK by August 24 to celebrate Independence Day of Ukraine.

WCK has served more than 6 million meals across Ukraine, Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Spain. Working with local restaurants, caterers and food trucks to provide nourishing meals at border crossings, shelters and other refugee communities, WCK serves more than 300,000 meals daily in the region. The limited-edition bottle follows a previous financial commitment to WCK from Stoli.