The Government of Canada announced that Crescent Brand Pastrami and Turkey Breast - Tuscan Flavoured are being recalled due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The products are produced by Tony's Meats Ltd. and have been sold in Ontario.

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Crescent Pastrami 175 g 7 78086 00255 2 22 OC 03 Crescent Turkey Breast – Tuscan Flavoured 175 g 7 78086 00258 3 22 SE 20





Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.