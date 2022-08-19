Instinct Pet Food announced construction of a brand-new, state-of the art, raw pet food production facility, the Center of Excellence. The build out of the new production facility is in response to the explosive growth of raw pet food. Planned at a $200 million investment, the Center of Excellence is designed to be LEED certified. The project is underway and will be completed in two phases, with the first $100 million phase expected to be completed by the end of 2023 in Lincoln, Neb. Gray Construction has been chosen to design and build the project.

“The new Center of Excellence will bring all of our raw manufacturing and raw processing in house and will be unparalleled in the industry for food quality, safety standards, and sustainability. Our plans should result in one of the highest levels of LEED certification for manufacturing facilities,” says Bobby Harris, chief operating officer. “Our goal is to have a net zero carbon footprint with this building.”