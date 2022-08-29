Nestlé announced that it has launched the Nestlé Youth Entrepreneurship Platform (YEP), a new digital platform designed for young innovators and entrepreneurs who want to learn new knowledge and skills, test an idea or grow their businesses, in areas ranging from food science and technology to the development of products and services—including regenerative agriculture and sustainable packaging.

YEP brings together all Nestlé's existing innovation initiatives and programs in one place. The platform gives young innovators access to The Nestlé Entrepreneurship Academy plus dedicated programs to grow knowledge, learn new skills and gain experience. It also offers customized content and resources from specific geographies.

Stefan Palzer, Nestlé CTO, says, "At Nestlé we work with startups, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers to drive innovation, bring good ideas to market fast and provide nutritious, sustainable and affordable products for a growing world population.

"Our new digital platform supports young people to bring great ideas to life across the food value chain, shaping the future of food!"

Key programs available on Nestlé's Youth Entrepreneurship Platform include: