Nestlé is launching the Vital Pursuit brand, which is designed to provide dietary support to GLP-1 users and consumers focused on weight management.

The line includes thoughtfully portioned meals that offer at least 20 grams of protein and contain essential nutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, calcium or iron. The meals are made with quality proteins, vegetables and whole grains.

"Through our nutrition expertise and consumer-centric approach, we identified a need for a new line of products that delivers great taste and functional benefits to provide dietary support for GLP-1 users or those otherwise managing their weight," says Kristen Stoehr, registered dietitian and Vital Pursuit brand manager. "We want Vital Pursuit to be your ally in creating lasting lifestyle changes and protecting your hard-earned progress."

Chef and dietitian crafted, the new line offers 14 frozen meals that are convenient, flavor-forward and take minutes to prepare. The current portfolio includes:

Southwest Style Chicken Fajita Sandwich Melt

Cauliflower Crust Pepperoni Pizza

Garlic Herb Grilled Chicken Bowl

Cauliflower Crust Three Meat Pizza

Grilled Chicken Chipotle Bowl

Southwest Style Beef Taco Bowl

Chicken Spinach & Artichoke Sandwich Melt

Vermont White Cheddar Mac & Broccoli Bowl with Cavatappi Protein Pasta

Air Fryer Meal Teriyaki Chicken

Air Fryer Meal Maple Balsamic Chicken

Cauliflower Crust Three Cheese Pizza

Cauliflower Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Piada

Cheese Lovers Pizza

Chicken Mozzarella Flatbread

"People taking these medications not only have a decreased appetite, but they must adjust their diets with a sharper focus on smaller portions, while also prioritizing beneficial nutrients for their health," says Marlene Schmidt, registered dietitian and senior health & wellness manager at Nestlé. "To complement these eating habits, we're striving to take the guesswork out of mealtime with thoughtfully portioned, nutritious, accessible options."

Vital Pursuit was designed to accommodate diverse dietary and lifestyle needs, including vegetarian and gluten-free meals. The line also includes several air fryer ready items for added cooking convenience.

In 2025, the Vital Pursuit brand is targeting a ready-to-drink beverage with 30 grams of protein and no added sugar to bring next-level benefits to even more moments.

Vital Pursuit can be found in the frozen aisle for a suggested retail price of $4.99 and under at retailers nationwide including Walmart, Target and Kroger.