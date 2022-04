DiGiorno has launched Stuffed Pizza Bites—snack-sized rolls of its flagship pizza made with 100% real cheese.

New DiGiorno Stuffed Pizza Bites are available in four varieties, and can be prepared in the oven, air fryer or microwave depending on your crust preference:

• Pepperoni

• Supreme

• Three Meat

• Four Cheese

DiGiorno Stuffed Pizza Bites are available at select retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Target, Hy Vee and Piggly Wiggly and others, for $6.99 MSRP (prices may vary by store).