Schwan’s Company is expanding its pizza production facility in Salina, Kan. The 400,000-sq.-ft. expansion will include automated state-of-the-art pizza-production lines, shipping and receiving docks, and office space. Burns & McDonnell is designing and building the expansion.

The J.M. Smucker Co. will invest $1.1 billion to build a new manufacturing facility and distribution center in McCalla, Ala., dedicated to production of Smucker’s Uncrustables sandwiches. Construction of the facility is expected to begin no later than January 2022, with production commencing in 2025.

Tyson Foods will invest $355 million to build a state-of-the-art bacon plant in Bowling Green, Ky. The project is part of Tyson’s commitment to meet increasing retail and foodservice demand for bacon products. The new facility is expected to create 450 jobs with production beginning in late 2023.

Diana Pet Food (Querétaro, Mexico) plans to increase production by five times, after acquiring land next to its existing facility. The new plant, which will be designed to LEED specifications, is expected to open in 2024.

Ken’s Foods, maker of dressings and sauces, will build a new 343,000-sq.-ft. warehouse across the street from its production facility in McDonough, Ga. The warehouse will include Westfalia’s automated storage/retrieval system and Savanna.NET warehouse execution system, making it the second Ken’s location with Westfalia automation.

Purple Square Management, which has 205 franchise locations in the U.S., will open a Dunkin Brands 24,500-sq.-ft. bakery and distribution center valued at $4.5 million in Okaloosa, Fla.

Soli Organic Inc., (formerly known as Shenandoah Growers Inc.) broke ground on its first 100,000-sq.-ft. soil-based growing and production facility, which is located in Anderson County, S.C., and is anticipated to be operational by second quarter 2022.

Nature’s Fynd, a nutritional fungi protein food company, began construction at Marina Crossings, increasing its footprint on Chicago’s South Side. This new site expands the company’s production from its current 35,000-sq.-ft. facility in the historic Union Stockyards on Chicago’s South Side and will add a new, state-of-the-art R&D and innovation center.

Kemin Industries, a global meat and poultry ingredient manufacturer, broke ground in November 2021 on a new manufacturing site in Verona, Mo., to produce clean-label ingredients for food processors. The new 38,000-sq.-ft. production plant represents a $40 million investment and will employ more than 30 full-time workers.

FONA International, developer and manufacturer of flavor solutions, broke ground on a multi-million-dollar, high-tech manufacturing expansion in Geneva, Ill. McCormick & Company, who purchased FONA in late 2020, is set to increase FONA’s manufacturing footprint, adding 15,600 sq. ft. of manufacturing space. Schramm Construction of St. Charles, Ill., will lead work on the expansion.

Having opened in April 2021, buzzbox Premium Cocktails sustainable facility in California’s Coachella Valley, has a 65,000-sq.-ft. footprint, and saves over 100,000 gallons of water and emits 80% fewer emissions than a standard plant of the same size.

First announced in 2021, Haribo will bring its new Pleasant Prairie, Wisc. gummi production plant on line in the second quarter 2023. It’s the first USA manufacturing facility for the German candy manufacturer.

Nestlé Canada broke ground on a $41.3-million expansion of its ice cream plant in London, Ontario. The multi-million dollar expansion will create two new production lines that will produce brands including Hӓagen-Dazs, Real Dairy and Drumstick.

Valley Foods in Youngstown, Ohio, will build a $4.4 million expansion to its facility, adding 14,000 sq.-ft. of manufacturing and warehouse space for specialized food to the military. The expansion will add 35 jobs to the roster.

Performance Food Group will spend $80 million to build a new 325,000-sq.-ft. distribution center in Hanover County, Va. The facility will create 125 new jobs.

Request Foods Inc. is planning an $81 million expansion to its existing 300,000-sq.-ft. facility in Holland, Mich. The new expansion adds capacity to its meal production capabilities. In another project, the company will add 157,000 sq.-ft. of cold storage space, which is valued at $43 million and should be completed by third quarter 2022. The company also plans a new RTE production plant, valued at $35 million in equipment and $39 million for construction.

Koch Foods in Gainesville, Ga., plans an expansion of its poultry processing facility with an added 96,000 sq.-ft. of space for processing and 63,000 sq.-ft. for freezer storage. The expansion also adds 16 truck bays and docking plus office space and parking for trailers, employees and visitors.

S&W Wholesale Foods, a distributor of meats, seafood and produce, is spending $12 million to build a multi-temperature distribution center located near Hammond, La.

Tovala, a subscription-based meal service that also provides an accompanying oven to consumers, is expanding its 230,000-sq.-ft. meal preparation facility in West Valley City, Utah, with a $10 million investment.

Merit Functional Foods, a solutions-based plant protein company, announced that its new 94,000-sq.-ft. facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, is fully scaled and operational to supply food and beverage customers with pea and canola proteins for use in plant-based applications. The accelerated greenfield construction project, which took just over a year to build, was completed in December 2020.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has broken ground on a renewable natural gas (RNG) digester at Del Rio Dairy in Friona, Texas, its first in a joint venture with TotalEnergies to produce an ultra-clean transportation fuel, which will be negative carbon intensive. All the RNG fuel produced at Del Rio Dairy will make its way into Clean Energy’s nationwide network of RNG stations.



