AquaBounty broke ground on the construction of its first commercial-scale salmon farm in Pioneer, Ohio. The company expects to invest $300 million in the project, which will create more than 100 jobs.
Dot Foods will build a new food distribution center in Manchester, Tenn. The company plans to invest $50.5 million for a 177,000-sq.-ft. facility, which is expected to create more than 250 jobs. Dot already has and existing facility in Dyersburg, Tenn.
Bartek Ingredients has begun construction of a state-of-the-art, vertically integrated facility that will produce malic and food-grade fumaric acid. When completed in Q4 2023, the $160 million project will double Bartek’s capacity in Stony Creek, Ontario.
Concentrated Active Ingredients & Flavors, Inc. (CAIF), a supplier of naturally sourced ingredients, plans to establish operations in West Columbia, S.C. The $5 million investment will create 20 jobs. CAIF’s new facility will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand. Additionally, the office and state-of-the-art lab will accommodate the logistics, quality, finance, human resources and research and development departments.
Certified Origins, an Italy-based olive oil company, plans to invest $25 million to build its first U.S. production facility in Newport News, Va.
Koch Foods is constructing a new 400,000-sq.-ft., $300 million manufacturing facility that will add five production lines to its poultry processing capabilities. The site—first announced in FE in November 2021—is located on 189 acres adjacent to the company’s existing facility in Fairfield, Ohio.
Lineage Logistics announced the construction of a next-generation automated cold-storage facility in Windsor, Colo. for exclusive use by JBS USA. Lineage designed an automated facility spanning more than 200,000 square feet that will provide JBS with expanded blast freezing and storage capacity, as well as rail access to support the shipment of export products to ports located on the West Coast.
SunOpta unveiled its 65,000 sq.-ft. global headquarters and eco-powered innovation center in Eden Prairie, Minn. SunOpta’s new home was designed to accelerate the speed of innovation, foster collaboration and model the company’s sustainability heritage. The space, featuring a pilot plant and a research and development center eight times the size of its previous location, will further expand co-manufacturing, private label, ingredient and branded product offerings across all categories.
Walnut Creek Foods (located between Walnut Creek and Berlin, Ohio) has been approved for an addition to its distribution center. The expansion is valued at $3.6 million and will occupy 64,000 sq.-ft.
BelGioioso Cheese plans to renovate a 120,000-sq.-ft. building in Glenville, N.Y., which will include 60,000 sq-ft. dedicated to new cold storage space plus new office space and future expansion. The construction is expected to be complete by year’s end.
Link Snacks, a manufacturer of meat snacks, is expanding its national distribution hub in Underwood, Iowa.
Square Roots, an indoor farming company, opened a modular farm in Springfield, Ohio. The new facility uses 20 converted smart shipping containers capable of producing more than two million packages of salad mixes and herbs per year.