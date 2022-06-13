ADM will invest approximately $300 million to expand its Decatur, Ill. alternative protein production facility as the company continues to add capacity to meet strong demand. ADM will further enhance its alternative protein capabilities by opening a new, state-of-the-art Protein Innovation Center, also in Decatur.

Stellar has completed its renovation and expansion of the Beaver Street Fisheries, Inc. (BSF) seafood packaging facility in Jacksonville, Fla. The wholesale seafood and meat supplier converted a 12,000 sq.-ft. freezer into a seafood processing and packaging facility expansion on the BSF campus. Additionally, Stellar converted a portion of another freezer into cooler space for storing and tempering product to support BSF’s expanded processing capacity. Work on the $4.9 million design-build project started in Spring 2021. Photo courtesy of Stellar

Swiss technology group Bühler and Ardent Mills , a flour milling and ingredient company headquartered in Denver, Colo., celebrated the opening of Ardent Mills’ new Port Redwing Mill in Gibsonton, Fla. The mill, powered by advanced milling technologies from Bühler, is already in operation and contributes to both companies’ commitments to innovation and sustainable development within the food ecosystem. Photo courtesy of Bühler and Ardent Mills

Mars Wrigley is planning a $175 million project to add two production lines to its plant in Topeka, Kan., which was built in 2014 and was featured in FE’s 2015 Food Plant of the Year. Photo courtesy of Imagemakers Inc.

Kalera has opened a new hydroponic vertical farm in Aurora, Colo., near Denver. The 90,000-sq.-ft. facility will grow pesticide-free and non-GMO lettuce and micro-greens for distribution in the area. The company also has farms in Orlando, Fla., Houston and Atlanta. Photo courtesy of Kalera

Taylor Farms , a North American producer of RTE salads and healthy fresh foods, opened its new Toronto facility in Canada. With production focused on the retail product portfolio, Canadian customers will now have access to an array of fresh products including Taylor Farms Chopped Salad Kits and Earthbound Farm Organic Salads.

AquaBounty broke ground on the construction of its first commercial-scale salmon farm in Pioneer, Ohio. The company expects to invest $300 million in the project, which will create more than 100 jobs.

Dot Foods will build a new food distribution center in Manchester, Tenn. The company plans to invest $50.5 million for a 177,000-sq.-ft. facility, which is expected to create more than 250 jobs. Dot already has and existing facility in Dyersburg, Tenn.

Bartek Ingredients has begun construction of a state-of-the-art, vertically integrated facility that will produce malic and food-grade fumaric acid. When completed in Q4 2023, the $160 million project will double Bartek’s capacity in Stony Creek, Ontario.

Concentrated Active Ingredients & Flavors, Inc. (CAIF), a supplier of naturally sourced ingredients, plans to establish operations in West Columbia, S.C. The $5 million investment will create 20 jobs. CAIF’s new facility will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand. Additionally, the office and state-of-the-art lab will accommodate the logistics, quality, finance, human resources and research and development departments.

Certified Origins, an Italy-based olive oil company, plans to invest $25 million to build its first U.S. production facility in Newport News, Va.

Koch Foods is constructing a new 400,000-sq.-ft., $300 million manufacturing facility that will add five production lines to its poultry processing capabilities. The site—first announced in FE in November 2021—is located on 189 acres adjacent to the company’s existing facility in Fairfield, Ohio.

Lineage Logistics announced the construction of a next-generation automated cold-storage facility in Windsor, Colo. for exclusive use by JBS USA. Lineage designed an automated facility spanning more than 200,000 square feet that will provide JBS with expanded blast freezing and storage capacity, as well as rail access to support the shipment of export products to ports located on the West Coast.

SunOpta unveiled its 65,000 sq.-ft. global headquarters and eco-powered innovation center in Eden Prairie, Minn. SunOpta’s new home was designed to accelerate the speed of innovation, foster collaboration and model the company’s sustainability heritage. The space, featuring a pilot plant and a research and development center eight times the size of its previous location, will further expand co-manufacturing, private label, ingredient and branded product offerings across all categories.

Walnut Creek Foods (located between Walnut Creek and Berlin, Ohio) has been approved for an addition to its distribution center. The expansion is valued at $3.6 million and will occupy 64,000 sq.-ft.

BelGioioso Cheese plans to renovate a 120,000-sq.-ft. building in Glenville, N.Y., which will include 60,000 sq-ft. dedicated to new cold storage space plus new office space and future expansion. The construction is expected to be complete by year’s end.

Link Snacks, a manufacturer of meat snacks, is expanding its national distribution hub in Underwood, Iowa.

Square Roots, an indoor farming company, opened a modular farm in Springfield, Ohio. The new facility uses 20 converted smart shipping containers capable of producing more than two million packages of salad mixes and herbs per year.