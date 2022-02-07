Stellar has officially completed fairlife’s 300,000-sq.-ft. production and distribution facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Ground was broken in March 2019; and the $100 million facility has advanced manufacturing technologies and energy-efficient equipment.

Iowa Premium, a National Beef company, received the go-ahead with plans to construct a new and updated 800,000-sq.-ft. facility in Tama, Iowa, which will allow for additional value-added production capabilities and increase throughput by approximately 100%. The nearly $562 million capital investment is expected to create 396 jobs, of which 383 are incented at a qualifying wage of $20.34 per hour.

Saputo Dairy USA and Hyperlight Energy, developer of solar steam technology, Hylux, have announced a collaborative partnership aimed at cost-effectively reducing greenhouse gas emissions in an industrial setting. Having recently broken ground to implement the renewable thermal energy system at one of its facilities in California, SDUSA will leverage the Hylux technology to reduce the CO2 intensity of its operations.

The Kroger Company has announced an expansion of its fulfillment network with a 48,000-sq.-ft. DC in Indianapolis, Ind., which will connect with Kroger’s hub location in Monroe, Ohio. Kroger is also opening a new 200,000-sq.-ft. fulfillment center in North Carolina, which will be built by Ocado.

South Mill Champs, a high-quality mushroom grower, is opening its seventh U.S. distribution center in Sacramento, Calif. The new 13,500-sq.-ft. DC includes processing space and will supply regional food service and retail markets with mushrooms and other seasonal produce.

Buffalo Creek Mills will build a customized continuous oat kiln in Altona, Manitoba. The facility includes processing and packaging.

Pulmuone, maker of tofu (including Nasoya and Wildwood brands) announced a 100,000-sq.-ft. expansion at its facility in Fullerton, Calif., which doubles its production capacity and adds more than 100 new jobs.

Cattlemen’s Heritage has contracted with ESI Group to design and construct a new 500,000-sq.-ft. processing facility near Council Bluffs, Iowa. Groundbreaking is scheduled for spring 2022, and the facility will harvest 1,500 head per day.

Blackline Cold Storage LLC, a public cold storage warehouse developer and operator, has chosen Ryder System Inc. to manage the warehouse operations for its new 298,000-sq.-ft. cold storage facility at the Port of Houston.

Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls and Bread broke ground, preparing for its tenth expansion to its bakery headquarters in Chambersburg, Penn. A new bakery line will include approximately 260,000 sq.-ft. of additional production capacity and a 16,000-sq.-ft. cold dock.

Smithfield Foods Inc. announced Saratoga Food Specialties, its customized dry seasoning blends, sauces, dressings and glazes business, will nearly double its footprint in Las Vegas and bring approximately 50 additional jobs to the Clark County area.

Planterra Foods has opened a new manufacturing plant in Denver. The 189,000-sq.-ft. facility will increase Planterra’s production capabilities, offering opportunities to expand the brand to more consumers and retailers and provide 200 jobs in the Denver community.

Beyond Distilling Company, a craft spirit and distilling company, announced plans to establish operations in North Charleston, S.C. The $767,000-plus investment will create 63 new jobs.

Crafty Ramen, creator of a first-of-its-kind, at-home ramen experience, announced a new production facility opening in Waterloo, Ontario. The 5,000-sq.-ft. space will become the company’s primary location for meal kit assembly and market item production, boosting capacity to more than 10,000 meal kits a week.

T. Hasegawa USA plans to open a 60,000-sq.-ft. facility in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., in March 2022. The new facility will augment T. Hasegawa’s manufacturing resources in the U.S. market by 50% and expand the company’s capabilities in sweet flavor production and technology. While T. Hasegawa will continue operations from its U.S. corporate headquarters in Cerritos, California, the company will shift current manufacturing from its Southern California facility in Corona to the larger plant in Rancho Cucamonga.

Cannonborough Beverage Company, a craft soda company, is expanding operations in Charleston, South Carolina. The project will create 22 new jobs.

Vertical Cold Storage acquired Liberty Cold Storage from West Liberty Foods. Vertical Cold Storage, a developer and operator of temperature controlled distribution centers sponsored by real estate asset manager Platform Ventures, is acquiring Liberty Cold Storage from West Liberty Foods. The terms of the transaction are not public.

Ag Processing Inc. plans to upgrade its Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, soybean facility to increase the sustainable crush rate, allowing members to sell products locally where demand is higher. The project represents a capital investment of $71.1 million and is expected to create two jobs at a qualifying wage of $20.56 per hour.

Mondelēz International plans to invest $123 million to add a 68,000-sq.-ft. expansion to its bakery in Richmond, Va., which will make Oreo cookies. The company will also upgrade its distribution facilities near the bakery.

Riceland Foods is investing $13.2 million to renovate existing facilities in Stuttgart, Ark., with two new packaging lines and to create new jobs at its Jonesboro (Ark.) location.

General Mills plans to spend $65 million to upgrade equipment and technology at its facility in Murfreesboro, Tenn., which makes Yoplait and Pillsbury brands.

Westrock Coffee purchased a 524,000-sq.-ft. facility in Conway, Ark., which will be used to produce coffee, tea and RTD products. The new facility will use automation and robotics plus tracking capabilities. Phase one is expected to be complete in the beginning of 2023.

Petsource, which began operations in Seward, Neb., in 2020, is planning a $75 million expansion, which is expected to begin this year. The 70,000-sq.-ft. expansion will be constructed in phases—and the total work is expected to be finished in 2023.

McCain Foods USA plans to spend $169 million to expand its cheese appetizer processing plant in Plover, Wisc. Construction of the 135,000-sq.-ft expansion is expected to begin this summer.

B&M Meats has chosen Wilmington, Del., to invest $18 million to construct a new 80,000-sq.-ft. facility to produce raw sandwich and chicken steaks. The facility will open in late 2023 or early 2024.

El Guapo Bitters will invest over $1 million to build a bitters brewery in New Orleans.

TFC Poultry will invest nearly $32 million to build its second production facility, which will be located in Winchester, Va. The company will renovate a former dairy facility where it will specialize in deboning turkey meat.



