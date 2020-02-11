Plant Openings & Expansions: February 2020

Lineage Logistics in Vernon, Calif., has opened its revamped refrigerated/freezer and new office spaces totaling more than 200,000 sq. ft., completed by Stellar in a two-phase, $49.4 million project.

Maruchan Virginia opened a 60,000-sq.-ft. addition to its ramen noodle soup facility in Chesterfield, Va. Gray was the builder.

Heartland Catfish Co. completed phase one of a two-phase expansion project to increase storage capacity by 12,000 sq. ft. at its Itta Bena, Miss., facility. Phase two, to be finished in 2020, adds 12,000 sq. ft. of processing/packaging space.

Nestlé Purina PetCare opened its $320 million, wet pet food facility in Hartwell, Ga.

JUST acquired a 30,000-sq.-ft. facility to expand its plant-based protein manufacturing operations in Appleton, Minn.

Ramar Foods, maker of Filipino foods, broke ground on a new facility in Kapolei, Hawaii.

Heineken opened a new brewing/bottling facility in Meoqui in northern Mexico that features six lines, four of which are KHS lines.