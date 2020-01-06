Plant Openings & Expansions: January 2020

Riviana Foods is investing $27 million to double its Memphis, Tenn. Minute brand microwaveable rice production capacity. This is the second expansion in three years of its 400,000-sq.-ft. processing plant.

Tyson Fresh Meats broke ground on a new $300 million case-ready beef and pork facility in Eagle Mountain City, Utah. The project will create 1200 new jobs after three years of opening.

Cargill will invest about $225 million to expand its integrated soybean crush and refined oils plant in Sidney, Ohio.

Common Collabs, a new cold-brew coffee manufacturer, is investing $22 million to start operations in a 60,000-sq.-ft. production facility in Knox, Ind.

McCall Farms, makers of several vegetable products, will invest $50 million to expand its Effingham, S.C. plant by adding new and upgrading existing lines.

Mondelēz International completed the construction of a new candy production line for its Maynards brand in Hamilton, Ontario, adding 15,000 sq.-ft. of space valued at about $37 million.