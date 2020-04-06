Plant Openings & Expansions: April 2020

Champion Petfoods and Gray (A&E/C of record) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new petfood facility in Acheson, Alberta, Canada. Work began on the 426,246-sq.-ft. facility in 2017.

Tyson Foods will invest $27 million to upgrade its Landshire Inc. RTE sandwich plant in Caseyville, Ill., adding three lines.

Hormel Foods will spend $60 million to open a new facility in a renovated building in Papillion, Neb., near Omaha, which will make Spam, Skippy peanut butter and other products.

Conagra Brands will spend $40 million to expand its Archbold, Ohio, plant, adding a new production line to make packaged food. It is expected to open in spring 2021.

Allen Bros., a Rainier partner, invested $35 million in a new hybrid apple packing facility in Selah, Wash.

Urban South Brewery announced the grand opening of its 14,000-sq.-ft. craft brewery in Houston.

Wayne Farms LLC plans a $16.9 million expansion and upgrade of its Laurel, Miss., fresh poultry production facility, with completion expected by May.