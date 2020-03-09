Plant Openings and Expansions: March 2020

Flowers Foods is investing $25 million to expand and transform its Lynchburg, Va., bakery.

Domino’s will occupy a new 59,000-sq.-ft. pizza dough production center, which is under construction in Katy, Texas, by ARCO Design/Build.

Verus International is completing a 10,000-sq.-ft. facility, which will produce “gummi” and nutraceutical products in Houston.

Gotham Greens opened a new 100,000-sq.-ft. hydroponic lettuce growing/production facility in Rhode Island.

Kraft Heinz is investing $25 million in renovating and upgrading its 266,000-sq.-ft. juice/meals facility in Garland, Texas.

The Anheuser-Busch brewery located in Cartersville, Ga., is expanding its brewing capacity with an $85 million investment.

Joy Cone is investing $10 million to expand its cookie manufacturing operations in Hermitage, Pa. This is the second investment in less than three years.

Brakebush is planning a $60 million expansion at its Mocksville, N.C., poultry processing facility.