Plant Openings & Expansions: May 2020

Blues City Brewery in Memphis, Tenn., is planning a $49 million upgrade to its 1.3 million-sq.-ft. facility.

Conagra plans a $32 million expansion of its Fort Madison, Iowa, frozen foods and lunch meat plant.

Great Lakes Cheese will expand its Hiram, Ohio, manufacturing facility with an additional 290,000 sq. ft. for processing and warehouse space.

Kalera opened a new leafy greens vertical growing and production facility in Orlando, Fla.

Ark Foods opened a new 15,000-sq.-ft. veggie bowl production facility in Hackensack, N.J.

Cargill’s Diamond V $29.1 million, 100,000-sq.-ft. plant expansion began production in March and makes ingredients for pet and animal food.

Darifair Foods will develop a 46,000-sq.-ft. warehouse for dairy products in Jacksonville, Fla.

Freshpet is investing $264 million to build a new pet food manufacturing facility in Ennis, Texas, creating 427 jobs.