Hormel Ingredient Solutions announced the opening of its expanded Burke Corporation’s 210,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing plant in Nevada, Iowa. The facility makes meat crumbles, meatballs and diced meats. The project, first announced in FE in November 2018, was valued at $150 million at that time. The facility includes new X-ray, vision and metal detection systems on all incoming raw materials.

Ferrero North America announced plans to build a new chocolate manufacturing center in Bloomington, Illinois. It will be Ferrero’s first chocolate production plant in North America. The new facility will be an expansion of Ferrero’s Bloomington facility and will allow the company to produce chocolate for Crunch, 100Grand, SnoCaps, Raisinets, Goobers, Ferrero Rocher and other Ferrero products made in North America. The $75M expansion will add 70,000 square feet to Ferrero’s current facility, and is projected to start construction by spring 2021.

High Road, a craft ice cream manufacturer, finalized the acquisition of the former Three Twins plant in Sheboygan, Wis. The acquisition will double the brand’s packaged ice cream capacity, strengthening its national distribution.

Grayson Natural Farms LLC, a producer of the Landcrafted Food grass-fed, organic meat snacks brand, will invest $1.5 million to expand its smokehouse and production operation in Grayson County, Va., adding 35,000 sq.-ft. to its manufacturing facility.

Prairie Dog Pet Products, a premium manufacturer of freeze dried, smoked and natural pet treats, is allocating $18 million in 2021 for equipment and facilities in its Abilene, Texas and Montrose, Colo. locations, expanding output and increasing food safety and innovation.

Pretzels Inc. plans a significant investment in the construction of a state-of-the-art production facility inside of VenturePark in Lawrence, Kan. The new 150,000-sq.-ft. facility is expected to be operational in late 2021.

Shenandoah Valley Organic, a family owned organic chicken company, will establish a second 75,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility in the City of Harrisonburg, Va. The new facility will increase production capacity and retail packaging, and create 110 new jobs.

Santa Cruz Nutritionals plans to expand operations in Sumter, S.C. The $84 million investment will create 164 new jobs and includes a total of 144,000 sq.-ft. (total includes a 120,000-sq.-ft. distribution center). The facility will open in late 2024.

EnviroFlight LLC, an insect producer supplying to the animal/petfood and plant nutrition markets, is spending $20 million to expand its Marysville, Ky. processing facility, adding 173,000 sq.-ft. to its facility.

Nestlé USA will invest more than $100 million to expand its Jonesboro, Ark. plant. The company plans to renovate and add 90,000 sq.-ft. to the facility, which when completed, will have another line to make Hot Pockets.

Nestlé USA is planning to invest $50 million to expand its infant formula production facility in Eau Claire, Wis. Several new lines will be added, with completion expected in January 2022.

Kalera, a vertical farming and produce supplier, plans to open new facilities in Columbus, Ohio and Honolulu, Hawaii in 2021.

Simmons Pet Food Inc. plans to expand its Dubuque, Iowa facility, spending $80 million and increasing wet pet food production. The expansion includes a receiving area, freezer, utility building and a 75,000-sq.-ft. warehouse, with production in the expansion beginning in July.

Brough Brothers Distillery, the first and only Black-owned distillery in the state of Kentucky, opened its doors for business earlier this month in Louisville. The distillery was founded by Victor, Bryson and Christian Yarbrough, three brothers born and raised in Louisville.

KeHE Distributors opened a new 377,000-sq.-ft. distribution center in West Ellettsville, Ind.

US Foods plans a $20 million expansion for its Fishers, Ind. distribution center.

Molson Coors Beverage Company plans to spend nearly $3 million to expand its brewer campus in Milwaukee, Wis.

Golden Boy Foods plans to invest $13 million to expand its peanut butter production facility in Troy, Ala., occupying a new 170,000-sq.-ft. facility on a long-term lease.

Sweetwater Hemp will open a new ice and water CBD extraction facility in Pleasanton, Neb. in early 2021.

Chic-fil-A plans to locate a $52 million distribution center in Mebane, N.C. The facility will open in early 2022 and employ 160.

Kaiser Pickles plans an expansion at its Aurora, Ind. operations, which is expected to complete by June 2022. The warehouse expansion is valued over $2 million and adds 17,000 sq.-ft. of refrigerated space.