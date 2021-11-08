Chewy will build a pet food and products e-commerce fulfillment center in Wilson County, Wis. The project is expected to be complete in fall 2022 and will create 1200 jobs.

Flavorman, a beverage development company, broke ground at its new facility expansion in Louisville, Ky. The $8.5 million investment will create 30 jobs when complete in fall of 2022.

Domino’s Pizza broke ground on a new pizza production center in Merrillville, In. to serve regional restaurants. The $50.3 million facility will include a 110,000 sq.-ft. pizza dough production facility and warehouse, and will be complete by the end of 2022.

Mira International Foods, a snack food company, will establish operations in Beaufort, S.C. The $2 million facility will open in January 2022 and create 28 jobs.

Koch Foods plans a 400,000-sq.-ft. addition to its Fairfield, Ohio poultry processing facility, adding 400 jobs.

Coca-Cola Bottling is planning a $42 million investment to expand its bottling facility in Baton Rouge, La. The project will include an additional 120,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space besides packaging equipment.

Olymel LP opened a new pre-packaging facility at is poultry processing plant in St. Damase, Montérégie Est, Quebec. The new facility adds 35,000 sq.-ft. and costs about $24 million.

Dell Cove Spices & More Company, a popcorn seasoning company, plans to move its operation from Chicago to a 7,000-sq.-ft. facility in New Haven, Ind.

Dr. Schär USA, a maker of gluten-free baked goods, broke ground on a 42,000-sq.-ft. expansion of its facility in Swedesboro, N.J.

Tyson Foods will invest $300 million to build a 325,000-sq.-ft. facility in Cane Creek Centre, an industrial park jointly owned by the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County in Va. The new facility will be used primarily for the production of fully cooked Tyson products like Any’tizer Snacks and Chicken Nuggets.

Conagra Brands is building a new 250,000-sq.-ft. Birds Eye vegetable processing plant in Waseca, Minn. The $250 million facility replaces an aging facility used for freezing and packaging sweet corn and peas.

ChocXO, the high cacao chocolate brand made with simple ingredients, has completed the expansion of its facilities in British Colombia. The company expanded production space by 10,000 sq.-ft. within its existing facility while simultaneously adding additional warehouse space.

CAVA, a Mediterranean restaurant chain, is spending more than $30 million to build a new food processing and packaging facility in Verona, Va. The 57,000-sq.-ft. facility will make dips and spreads for sale in grocery stores.

Ingredion opened a new plant-based proteins manufacturing facility in Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, increasing its production capabilities for pulse flours and concentrates, which are sourced sustainably from North American farms.

Premium Peanut, a grower-owned peanut shelling company, announced plans to establish operations in Orangeburg County, S.C. The $64.3 million investment will create 130 new jobs.

New Riff Distilling is breaking ground on a $2 million expansion at its Newport, Ky. whiskey operation, which will add 800 sq.-ft. to its operation and will allow the installation of three additional fermenters.

Coastal Plains Meat Company invested $3.5 million to acquire and expand a meat processing facility in Eunice, Louisiana. The company expects nearly to triple meat production to 6.5 million pounds annually.

The Crump Group (Canadian pet treat maker based in Ontario) will invest more than $13 million to build a manufacturing and distribution in Nashville, N.C. The facility is expected to employ 160.

Prima Pet Group broke ground on its $31.6 million plant expansion in Abilene, Texas.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services (Logan, N.J.) received approval to add nearly 11,000 sq.-ft. to its meat processing facility.

Platinum Crush LLC will build a soybean crushing facility in Alta, Iowa. When operational in March 2024, the $350 million facility will handle 110,000 bushels per day.

RealtyLink will build a $300,000-sq.-ft. refrigerated warehouse in Wilmington, N.C. The $40 million facility will contain both freezer and refrigerator space and rent to tenants.

CP Kelco, provider of nature-based ingredient solutions, will invest more than $50 million to expand production capacity for NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber by adding an extra production line at its facility in Matão, Brazil, which will be complete in 2023.

CANPACK recently broke ground on a $300 million, 862,000-sq.-ft. facility in Muncie, Ind. to manufacture aluminum beverage cans, which is expected to be finished by the end of 2023.



