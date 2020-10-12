Bell & Evans began construction on a 411,500-sq.-ft., organic-certified chicken harvesting facility in Fredericksburg, Pa. The $330 million facility will double production capacity and be operational in late 2021.

Pending local approvals, Stella & Chewy’s will start construction on a 139,000-sq.-ft. expansion of its production facility and offices in Oak Creek, Wis., nearly doubling its size.

In June, Peace River Citrus Products began a $98 million expansion of its Bartow, Fla., processing plant, which will produce fruit juice products for Coca-Cola.

PepsiCo Beverages North America announced the opening of a sales and distribution center on the Southeast side of Indianapolis, spanning 200,000 square feet across nearly 25 acres.

General Mills will invest $37 million to upgrade its cereal and fruit snacks production facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Mission Foods plans to build a new tortilla manufacturing facility in Plainfield, Ind. The 511,000-sq.-ft. leased facility will create 544 jobs, begin operations in 2021 and be fully operational in 2024.

West Fork Whiskey Company plans to invest $10 million to expand its Westfield, Ind., facility, creating 52 jobs by the end of 2024.

Kellogg’s is investing $43 million to expand its Morningstar Farms plant-based facility in Zanesville, Ohio, with upgrades and capacity expansion.

Cajun Traditions Food Processors is investing nearly $3 million to build a new meat processing and packaging facility in Church Point, La.

Petsource by Scoular opened its new $50 million freeze-dried pet food ingredient manufacturing facility in Seward, Neb.

Tyson Foods is expanding its sandwich processing facility in Amherst, Ohio, having invested $20 million to increase lines and capacity.

The Sugar Bowl Bakery (San Francisco) expanded its operations by opening a new bakery in Tucker, Ga.

Ti Cold Development will complete a new cold storage distribution center in Phoenix. It will have more than 315,000 sq.-ft. of storage space with 40,000 pallet positions, 60-ft.-deep refrigerated dock, and a 40-ft.-deep refrigerated rail dock that is available for leasing and build-to-suit opportunities.

Dollar Tree held a grand opening for a new $130 million distribution center in Rosenberg, Texas.

Agriculture Technology Campus, a joint venture project between Mastronardi, Clear Water Farms, LiDestri Food and Drink, and GEM Opportunity Zone Fund, announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art 1,000-acre agriculture technology campus in Hampton County, S.C. The combined $314 million investment is expected to create more than 1,500 jobs over the next five years. The Agriculture Technology Campus will include greenhouses for locally grown, pesticide-free tomatoes, leafy greens, blueberries and other produce; a 150,000-square-foot distribution center; and a co-packing facility. This announcement marks one of the largest agriculture investments in South Carolina history.

Ball Corp. will build a new aluminum can beverage packaging plant in Pittston, Pa., to start production in mid-2021, creating 230 jobs.

Silgan Containers, manufacturer of metal food packaging for shelf-stable foods, plans to invest nearly $10 million to expand it Lancaster, S.C., operations.