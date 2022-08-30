Toray Plastics (America) Inc. announced that it will launch its new Toray Label Film (TLF) portfolio at Labelexpo Americas 2022, September 13–15, booth 2017. The debut Torayfan OPP label film portfolio consists of three roll-fed films: TLFC clear film in 48, 65 and 75 gauges, TLFM matte film in a 59 gauge, and TLFW white cavitated film in a 110 gauge. These label films are designed to offer excellent ink adhesion and printability and very good moisture resistance. The clear film has superior clarity, and the white film’s opacity, brightness and gloss may allow the converter to eliminate white ink. The TLF portfolio is compatible with flexo and gravure presses, energy-curable inks, and water-based, solvent and solventless laminators. In addition, the new polypropylene film line allows the company to provide customers with larger rolls that offer more lineal footage. That means converters will have fewer roll changes and splices. The Toray team will also be sharing information about new PSL label films that are in development.

“Toray is recognized globally for its PET label films and now aims to have an even greater impact on the label market with its OPP films,” says Gregg Ockun, new market development manager, Torayfan Division, Toray Plastics (America) Inc. “Converters and CPGs have relied for decades on Toray’s expertise in film technology to help them commercialize their projects. Development of the TLF portfolio is a result of the company’s focus on customer service and is a natural extension of its entire family of film technologies. Customers who want a reputable supplier that can deliver a traditional or premium OPP roll-fed product in the roll size they want, when they need it, have a new resource now.”

Ockun notes that there is a sustainability benefit to be gained from the use of an OPP label film lamination on PET bottles. The Association of Plastics Recyclers (APR) says that with respect to PET bottle recyclability, a polypropylene or polyethylene label with a density of less than 1.0 is recommended because it is compatible with the recycling process.