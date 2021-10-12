UFlex, India’s largest multinational flexible packaging company and a global polymer sciences corporation, has partnered with Mespack, an international manufacturer of flexible packaging, end-of-line and soluble pods equipment for consumer-packaged goods companies serving the world’s leading brands and Hoffer Plastics, an industry leader and innovator in the custom injection molding industry, to develop a sustainable solution that will ease out the complexities of recycling attached with hot-fill pouches. To address the issue of full recyclability of pouches, the three titans have jointly developed a turnkey solution that not just enables 100% recyclability of hot-fill pouches with its new mono-polymer structure but also the spout caps thus bringing many ecologically responsible brands closer to reaching their sustainability goals.

Hot-fill pouches are used to pack ready-to-eat food segment allowing sterile packaging of a range of fresh, cooked or semi-cooked food, juices and drinks, and are used as an alternative to traditional industrial canning methods.

Thanks to Mespack technology, the HF Series is completely developed and designed to work with recyclable materials, and due to the continuous through the spout filling, up to 15% of the headspace is reduced by eliminating the wave effect.

The newly designed pouch combines the strength of OPP & CPP layered laminate structure designed by UFlex offering enhanced barrier properties, easy heat seal-ability and longer shelf life for unrefrigerated food storage; Sealed with patented closures from Hoffer Plastics’ in the form of tamper evident strong seal spout caps; and Produced with mechanical integrity of Mespack HF-series fill and seal machine that allows efficient fill through the spout of pre-made pouches. The new design offers 100% easy recyclability of the laminate and spout cap as well within existing PP recycling streams and infrastructures. The pouches will be available in American markets for largely use in packing edible products such as baby food, food puree, pet food and more.