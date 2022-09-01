JBT Corporation announced the launch of its SuperStatic Retort, a stainless steel retort solution designed for reduced process times, energy consumption, floor space and more. The company says that its solution achieves target food safety and shelf-stability objectives with lower costs and greater productivity.

Designed to sterilize an array of food and beverage products, the SuperStatic Retort is equipped with enhanced heating and cooling technology to ensure uniform and efficient thermal processing of shelfstable products. Customers also benefit from steam and water savings, while maximizing product throughput with the SuperStatic Retort’s unique features, the company says. Initial tests of the technology reportedly showed come up time reductions of up to 30% and cooling time reduction of up to 34% for convective products.

“The SuperStatic retort is a patent pending solution that, among other improvements, shortens the overall process time, equipping our customers across the food and beverage industry with the technology to simultaneously increase product output and save energy,” says Rick Wilson, global product line director at JBT Corporation. “Furthermore, this technology could result in fewer retorts overall, reducing capital expenditure and requiring less floorspace.”