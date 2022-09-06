Freudenberg Sealing Technologies is introducing peroxide-crosslinked fluoroelastomer 75 FKM 239961 materials. The company says this material is compliant with the current regulatory requirements for food contact materials and is suitable for use in temperatures ranging from -25 °C to + 200 °C. The material reportedly offers outstanding resistance to various product and cleaning media.

The company will be presenting this and other food-compliant materials and seals at the drinktec 2022 trade show from September 12-16 in Munich (Germany) in Hall B3.249. The other following materials will be profiled at the show.

Quantix 77-8FG

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies says its unique Quantix 77-8FG polymer is characterized by good tribological properties, excellent impact resistance and a long service life. This makes it particularly suitable for sealing and wiper elements, guide and bearing elements, and anti-extrusion elements in high-pressure applications.

Quantix 77-8FG also shows an excellent chemical resistance and good permeation properties. As a result, the high-performance polymer can be a competitive alternative at operating temperatures of up to +110°C to PTFE materials which are usually much more expensive

Simriz Perfluoroelastomers

Simriz perfluoroelastomers (FFKM) have the highest degree of fluorination and make excellent high-performance material choices in food and beverage applications, according to the company. Freudenberg Sealing Technologies has developed three Simriz compounds—75 Simriz 494, 75 Simriz 484 and the white 75 Simriz 38581— to meet demanding conditions in both static and dynamic applications. These materials are designed to withstand high temperatures of up to +230 °C as well as aggressive and highly concentrated media such as acids, alkalis (incl. CIP/SIP media), organic solvents and aroma concentrates. Simriz materials are suitable for use in both polar and non-polar media.

Product Line for Hygienic Equipment in the Process Industry

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies says it will be presenting its hygienic equipment portfolio for process industry applications at the drinktec 2022 trade show.

The product portfolio includes the Hygienic Pressure Seal and Hygienic Forseal, which are made from the high-performance PTFE Quantum. The product line also includes dead space-free radial seals for face valves, rotary shaft seals, Hygienic Usit rings and aseptic O-rings. Shaft seals and butterfly valve seals complete the portfolio.

Extruded Round Cords and Profiles Made of EPDM Material

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies manufactures large-scale frame, cover and other seals from impact-vulcanized extruded material that is suitable for the process industry. Custom seal designs for specific applications are also available. The sealing profile is cut to any length and joined to form a closed sealing ring. In addition, the profile cross-section can be designed very freely since mold removal is unnecessary. For example, complex cross-sections with many sealing lips or even with cavities can be produced. All seals are certified according to FDA and EG (Reg.) 1935/2004, the company says.