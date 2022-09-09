JBT Corporation’s PLF International announced the launch of its new PLF VGS vacuum gassing seamer for the infant formula sector.

The PLF VGS processes up to 30 cans per minute with a gas consumption of 21cm³ per hour. The solution’s vacuum gassing and seaming operations are carried out separately in the PLF design. This allows container rims to be sealed during the vacuum-gassing process and keeps them clean for subsequent seaming, preventing powder from migrating out of containers. The company states that its technology also offers efficient changeovers of multiple SKU short runs via its single seaming head and realistically achievable Reverse Osmosis (RO) levels of 1% or less.

PLF VGS was developed in conjunction with the JBT Research Technology Center for Filling & Closing in Sint Niklaas, Belgium. The technology utilizes techniques that PLF has developed in vacuum-based powder filling to minimize the loss of powder during the vacuum and gassing process and reduce the risk of product contamination.



