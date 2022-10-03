The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert because Family Fare, a Chippewa Falls, Wis., establishment, produced ready-to-eat chili cheese wieners that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer in commerce.

The ready-to-eat chili cheese wieners were produced on Sept. 21, 2022. The following products are subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

15-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “Our Local SMOKEHOUSE Chili Cheese flavored Wieners” with a use by date of January 19, 2023.

The products bear establishment number “695SEWI” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a Family Fare retail location in Cannon Falls, Minn., where three packages of the wieners were sold.

The problem was discovered when the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture reported to FSIS that some product was found to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes during routine testing.