HEMCO has introduced the MicroFlow II, a Class 1 ductless carbon filtered workstation equipped with activated carbon filtration, for fumes, odors and non-hazardous chemical vapors. The unit is completely self contained with integral recessed work surface to contain spills. A clear shroud surrounds the work area and includes a hinged viewing sash for user protection. The sash can be conformed for use with a microscope. Variable speed fan control allows for high speed 100f/m air flow through the sash opening, or medium and low flow for sensitive operations. Typical applications include sample weighing, general chemistry involving small volumes of common chemicals, individual workstations, tissue staining and processing, gluing and drying operations, solvent cleaning of electronic parts, soldering fumes and odors, school demonstration workstations, and containment of forensic applications.