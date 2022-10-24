Duro, a Novolex brand has earned the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) certification for multiple products in its Dubl Life line of paper bags and sacks. Its products are reportedly first on the market to receive the BPI certification. The certified bags will also be the first to feature both the How2Compost and How2Recycle labels, which informs customers of how to dispose of the packaging after use.

The How2Compost and How2Recycle labeling systems are managed by the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC). The SPC are members of brands that want their packaging to be recycled and composted. The coalition aims to empower consumers to follow-through with recycling and composting by providing informative labels that clearly communicate how-to instructions

The SPC rigorously assesses products to designate its label use. The How2Compost label requires testing by BPI to ensure the packaging can be processed in a commercial composting facility. As BPI notes on its website, “The Compostable logo builds credibility and recognition for products that meet the ASTM D6400 and/or D6868 standards so consumers, composters, regulators and others can be assured that the product will biodegrade as expected.”

The Dubl Life products, made by Duro, qualify to display How2Recycle labels on a variety of sacks, self-opening style bags, handle sacks and liquor bags. The company’s packaging is used in multiple industries such as grocery, retail, pharmacy, food-service and more. Duro states that its Dubl Life products are made from 100% recycled materials, with a minimum of 60% post-consumer recycled paper. The brand reportedly aims to drive awareness of the benefits of recycling and, with the addition of How2Compost labels, awareness of composting as well.