FSIS has issued a statement stating it has eliminated dual labeling requirements for certain packages of meat and poultry products. FSIS Notice 61-22 states that packages of meat and poultry products that contain at least one pound or one pint, but less than four pounds or one gallon, does not need to express the net weight contents in two different units of measurement on the product label.

FSIS determined it not necessary for labels of any meat or poultry products to bear dual statements of weight or content using more than one unit of measurement to convey that accurate weight or amount of the product to consumers. Manufacturers are now able to express the net weight or net contents as a single, accurate statement. For example, a product weighing one pound that was required to bear a net weight statement in dual declaration, i.e., “Net Wt. 16 oz. (1 lb.)” may now be labeled with a single net weight statement, e.g., “Net Wt. 1 lb.” or “Net Wt. 16 oz.”

There are currently no requirements for meat and poultry manufacturers to change existing product labels that show two units of net weight on its label. Manufacturers are still able to continue using dual measurements of net weight if they prefer. FSIS states that one unit of measurement is still required to convey the accurate weight or amount of the product to consumers.