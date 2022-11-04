JYC Enterprise Inc. has recalled approximately 33,280 lbs. of frozen chicken and pork potsticker products that were repackaged, relabeled and distributed without the benefit of federal inspection, according to Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The frozen potstickers were repackaged and relabeled on various dates from February 22, 2022 and October 24, 2022. The following products are subject to recall:

16-lb. cases of “Asian Pride Potstickers” containing 330 pieces of “Chicken Potsticker” in eight 2-lb. clear plastic bags.

16-lb. cases of “Asian Pride Potstickers” containing 330 pieces of “Pork Potsticker” in eight 2-lb. clear plastic bags.

These products bear embellishment number “P-13186” or “Est. 13186” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to restaurants in Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS verification activities. FSIS determined that the firm repackaged and relabeled the potstickers products without the benefit of federal inspection. There have been no known reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.