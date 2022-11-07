Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled a Tiramisu Twist Cookie sold at Daiso California LLC due to an unlabeled tree nut allergen found within the products. The product contains almond and hazelnut which are not declared on the label.

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. It has been reported that there has been no known reported reactions associated with the product consumption at this time. The CFIA is conducting a food safety inspection, which may lead to the recall of other products. It is also removing recalled products from the marketplace.

Below is the information for the product under recall.



