Delta announced that it will be at Electronica 2022, a trade fair and conference for electronics, to demonstrate the energy-efficient power and thermal management solution in its portfolio. On display will be Delta’s brushless DC motor technology that is Electronically Communicated (EC) for industrial use is reportedly more efficient than traditional AC-based fan motors. The featured product offers integrated AC to DC inverters and magnetic rotors which the company says offers up to 70% power savings power savings by using Delta’s EC Fans over AC fan motors while maintaining AC source-input compatibility. They are designed for renewable energy systems and EV chargers, battery storage/backup systems, and cold chain/commercial fridge applications.