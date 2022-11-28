The brands Bliss Balls and Everland from Jiva Manufacturing & Distribution Inc. have issued a food recall allergen warning on a number of its confectionary products. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) triggered the recall due to undeclared milk on its ingredients label.
Two separate recalls were triggered due to the undeclared milk on its label. Below is a table that includes the dates of the recall, the provinces they were distributed, brands, products, sizes, UPC and codes associated with the products.
- OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2022
- British Colombia
- Alberta
- Quebec
- Other provinces and territories
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Bliss Balls
|
Chocolate
|
50 g.
|
0 59443 25251 4
|
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
|
Bliss Balls
|
Chocolate
|
150 g.
|
0 59443 25101 2
|
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
|
Bliss Balls
|
Chocolate
|
285 g.
|
0 59443 25201 9
|
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
|
Bliss Balls
|
Chocolate Brownie
|
285 g.
|
0 59443 25207 1
|
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
|
Bliss Balls
|
Chocolate Cranberry
|
285 g.
|
0 59443 25203 3
|
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
|
Bliss Balls
|
Chocolate Ginger
|
285 g.
|
0 59443 25202 6
|
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
|
Everland
|
Chocolate Almonds
|
113 g.
|
0 59443 75094 2
|
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
|
Everland
|
Chocolate Cashews
|
113 g.
|
0 59443 75093 5
|
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
|
Everland
|
Chocolate Hazelnuts
|
113 g.
|
0 59443 75092 8
|
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
|
Everland
|
Organic Almond Chocolate Bark
|
113 g.
|
0 59443 25383 2
|
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
|
Everland
|
Organic Hazelnut Chocolate Bark
|
113 g.
|
0 59443 25381 8
|
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
Distributed in:
- Alberta
- British Colombia
