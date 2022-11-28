The brands Bliss Balls and Everland from Jiva Manufacturing & Distribution Inc. have issued a food recall allergen warning on a number of its confectionary products. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) triggered the recall due to undeclared milk on its ingredients label.

Two separate recalls were triggered due to the undeclared milk on its label. Below is a table that includes the dates of the recall, the provinces they were distributed, brands, products, sizes, UPC and codes associated with the products.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2022

British Colombia

Alberta

Quebec

Other provinces and territories

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Bliss Balls Chocolate 50 g. 0 59443 25251 4 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Bliss Balls Chocolate 150 g. 0 59443 25101 2 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Bliss Balls Chocolate 285 g. 0 59443 25201 9 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Bliss Balls Chocolate Brownie 285 g. 0 59443 25207 1 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Bliss Balls Chocolate Cranberry 285 g. 0 59443 25203 3 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Bliss Balls Chocolate Ginger 285 g. 0 59443 25202 6 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Everland Chocolate Almonds 113 g. 0 59443 75094 2 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Everland Chocolate Cashews 113 g. 0 59443 75093 5 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Everland Chocolate Hazelnuts 113 g. 0 59443 75092 8 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Everland Organic Almond Chocolate Bark 113 g. 0 59443 25383 2 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Everland Organic Hazelnut Chocolate Bark 113 g. 0 59443 25381 8 All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Bliss Balls Chocolate Ginger 285 g. 0 59443 25202 6 Best Before

30032023 Everland Chocolate Hazelnuts 113 g. 0 59443 75092 8 Best Before

30092023





