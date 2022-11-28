The brands Bliss Balls and Everland from Jiva Manufacturing & Distribution Inc. have issued a food recall allergen warning on a number of its confectionary products. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) triggered the recall due to undeclared milk on its ingredients label.

Two separate recalls were triggered due to the undeclared milk on its label. Below is a table that includes the dates of the recall, the provinces they were distributed, brands, products, sizes, UPC and codes associated with the products.

  1. OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2022
  • British Colombia
  • Alberta
  • Quebec
  • Other provinces and territories

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Bliss Balls

Chocolate

50 g.

0 59443 25251 4

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Bliss Balls

Chocolate

150 g.

0 59443 25101 2

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Bliss Balls

Chocolate

285 g.

0 59443 25201 9

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Bliss Balls

Chocolate Brownie

285 g.

0 59443 25207 1

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Bliss Balls

Chocolate Cranberry

285 g.

0 59443 25203 3

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Bliss Balls

Chocolate Ginger

285 g.

0 59443 25202 6

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Everland

Chocolate Almonds

113 g.

0 59443 75094 2

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Everland

Chocolate Cashews

113 g.

0 59443 75093 5

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Everland

Chocolate Hazelnuts

113 g.

0 59443 75092 8

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Everland

Organic Almond Chocolate Bark

113 g.

0 59443 25383 2

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Everland

Organic Hazelnut Chocolate Bark

113 g.

0 59443 25381 8

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

 

  1. OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2022

Brand           

Product

Size       

UPC                         

Codes                            

Bliss Balls

Chocolate Ginger

285 g.

0 59443 25202 6

Best Before
 30032023

Everland

Chocolate Hazelnuts     

113 g.

0 59443 75092 8

Best Before
 30092023


 

Distributed in:

  • Alberta
  • British Colombia